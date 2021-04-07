Darrell and Lisa Day met on the dating site Christian Mingle and had an instant connection. Who could predict that some years later they would open an ice cream shop together?
“She wouldn’t stop calling and texting me!” Darrell said with a laugh. “I had to marry her.”
Darrell was an opera singer, pianist and professional musician, while Lisa was a nurse for 30 years. All that time working in the emergency room was taking a toll on her, so she decided to make a change.
“She wanted to leave nursing to run an ice cream shop, and I said ‘let’s do that dear,’” he said.
When Darrell was working as a director of worship in Mississippi in 2019, he and Lisa made plans to set roots there. Because of family needs, however, they decided to move to The Villages later that year instead.
While studying under the wing of the previous owner of Mystic Ice Cream in Fruitland, Lisa learned everything she had to know about running the business and making her own ice cream from scratch.
As luck would have it, the previous owner was thinking about selling his shop, so couple bought the Fruitland location in December 2019. While COVID-19 impacted small businesses just a few months later, the Days were fortunate enough to keep their business afloat – and then some.
“So good fortune, I think, and a little bit of prayer,” Darrell said. “Even during the virus, people were generous with their ice cream buying. So now we’re just trying to bring that to the Leesburg area, and so far it’s going really, really well.”
Just after the first initial wave of the virus, the Days bought a van and took their ice cream making skills on the road. Since July, their truck makes a stop at a different location every day. Ice cream enthusiasts can find them at Pembroke Fairways, Continental Country Club, Plantation, Water Oak, Holiday RV Park and Lakes of Leesburg.
Since Mystic Ice Cream has been around since before the Days purchased it, locals know all about its psychedelic charm and unique alcoholic options.
Lava lamps line the front window, and guests of all ages can enjoy their unique flavors. For adults, Rum Crunch, Kahlua Fudge, Cherry Amaretto and more are grown-up alternatives to usual flavors. Younger guests can enjoy options like Old Time Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Mystic Mint and more.
“Well, I’m a peanut butter guy,” Darrell said. “So the Peanut Butter Crunch is my favorite.”
Since they bought the location, the Days have added some new flavors and even new entertainment on the weekends. In addition to karaoke and trivia nights during the week, they added live music on Sundays and their new game “I’ve Got a Secret” on Saturdays.
But Mystic Ice Cream is much more than their delicious flavors and vintage feel.
“We’re not just an ice cream shop, we’re community focused,” Darrell said. The Days want their shop to be involved in community events and fundraisers. “We’re engaged in what makes a community grow and prosper.”
Guests can visit their location in Fruitland at 1217 Miller Blvd. and their new location in Leesburg at 314 West Main St. They’re open daily, 1–9 p.m.
For updates on the shop, visit their Facebook page at Mystic Ice Cream. To find out about where their ice cream truck may be, or for more information call 352-812-1366.