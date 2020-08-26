In a contest for all ages, the Mount Dora Library Association is asking residents to “Name the Mount Dora Velociraptor!” Located in the W.T. Bland Public Library, the star of last spring’s Dinosaur Exhibit is now on display. And, it needs a name. Planet Earth Sculpture created the model true-to-scale, based on the latest science and academic research. The dinosaur species is V. mongoliensis, which is thought to have lived 75 to 71 million years ago during the latter part of the Cretaceous Period. Open to all Lake County Library System library card-holders, the contest asks participants to name the Velociraptor and provide a one- to two-sentence story of how it came to be in Mount Dora. Entries are due Sept. 15 to library@cityofmountdora.com. Cash prizes of $30, $20 and $15 will be awarded, and winners will be notified by Sept. 22.
Latest e-Edition
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…