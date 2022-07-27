July 1, Lake County Commissioner Doug Shields was elected to the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors. During the two-year term as an elected member of the FAC Board of Directors, Shields will represent the local interests of Lake County by overseeing the association’s efforts and initiatives.
Lake County Commission Vice Chairman Kirby Smith was presented with the Certified County Commissioner designation from the Institute for County Government June 30 after completion of an educational program designed to offer commissioners resources and teach them skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as an elected official.
Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan, of Mount Dora, is one of the five appointments in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission recently announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis. A total of 50 appointments and reappointments across the state were made July 20. Jordan is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026. In addition, Nicole Blumenauer, of Minneola, is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
At its annual convention in Orlando last month, The Florida Bar honored 605 attorneys and senior counselors for 50 years of dedication to the practice of law. To be recognized, attorneys must have been members in good standing, active or inactive, as of Jan. 1 of their admittance to the practice of law anniversary bar year. Attorneys in the Fifth Circuit who were honored include David Erwin Cauthen, of Tavares; Michael Albert Croak and Del G. Potter, of Eustis; Roger Laurence Rice and H.D. Robuck, Jr., of Leesburg; and Mount Dora attorneys Lowell James Cramer, Det H. Joks and Robert Fenwick Vason, Jr.
CenterWell Senior Primary Care has announced the addition of board-certified family medicine specialist Dr. Syed Basheer to serve patients at its center in Leesburg, working alongside Dr. Miguel Gonzales. Prior to joining CenterWell, he was with Community Health Centers.
Adania Flemming, a doctoral candidate in the University of Florida’s department of biology, was recently recognized for her efforts to promote inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility across campus as recipient of the Alumni Association’s inaugural Leadership Awards for DEI. She was also selected for the annual Dr. J. Michael Rollo award, which honors students who foster diversity within their communities.