Mike Lane has been named Eustis director of development services department and is responsible for all activities related to the city’s building, planning, development and comprehensive plan. He has over 30 years of planning and development services experience, 22 years of that spent in the Florida Panhandle, where he worked as the development services director in Panama City for 11 years. “We are excited to have Mike join the Eustis team in this critical role,” says Tom Carrino, city manager. His experience will make him a huge asset to the community.” Lane earned a Bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning from Southern Mississippi and has served as a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners since 1995.
In school news, Julia Sills of Sorrento, and Robert Jackson, of Tavares, were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sills was initiated at Florida State University, and Jackson at University of Louisville. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
In addition, three local students were named to the winter 2022 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange: Christopher Errico, of Eustis, Cameron Kelly, of Mount Dora, and Brandon Tornavacca of Tavares.
May 6, Lake County Schools had a signing day ceremony similar to those held for student athletes to celebrate five students who have completed the four-year teacher preparatory program at the Tavares High School Teaching Academy: Haley Abbott, Caroline Cronk, Joanna Lora, Alyssa Wisniewski and Alexys Young. The academy was launched in 2017 in partnership with the University of Central Florida in response to a nationwide teacher shortage that has continued. After high school, the students may continue with their post-secondary education at UCF or any higher institution and complete internships in Lake schools.
At the University of Florida, Jennifer Green has joined the school’s Florida Museum of Natural History as its collections manager for South Florida archaeology and ethnography. Green earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from Florida Atlantic University, where she studied the pre-Columbian history of southern Florida. She then attended the University of Tennessee and obtained a doctoral degree. “I want to put a spotlight on the museum’s collections and help anyone who’s interested in studying them,” Green said. She also hopes to continue research into the people in the northern Everglades, once a cultural hub for Indigenous people rafting in on rivers and sloughs connecting the Atlantic Coast to the Gulf and Lake Okeechobee to the Florida Bay, according to a Florida Museum news release.
At an April 29 press event in Willston, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards totaling $22 million in funding for 15 Florida communities, including the town of Astatula, which is to receive $3,852,745 “to bring high-speed broadband connection to the residents of Astatula,” a news release states.