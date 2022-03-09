Mount Dora-based Dr. Luis Torres has been selected to represent Cigna in the CEO Action for Racial Equity (CEOARE) fellowship – working alongside 200-plus fellows representing more than 100 of the world’s leading companies and business organizations to address racial injustice at national, state and local levels. Torres is a behavioral health medical director for Cigna’s health services business Evernorth.
At Lake Port Square, a Leesburg-based retirement community, Walt Stroly has been named the new executive director, Andrew Morgan is sales & marketing director and Barry Audain is nursing home administrator. Before coming to Lake Port Square in 2021 to handle operations and management, Stroly was executive director of Freedom Pointe at The Villages. Morgan has 26-plus years of senior living sales and marketing experience. Audain previously was at Sinai Residences in Boca Raton.
In the scholastic world, five area students were named to Tallahassee Community College’s fall 2021 president’s list: Carmelia Lacey, Jeremy Martin and Jacob Grijalva, all of Leesburg, and Jeffrey Goble, of Sorrento, and Tia Deschler of Tavares. In addition, Janya Lynum, of Leesburg, was named to the school’s dean’s list for the same semester.