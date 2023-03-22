March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Lake County wants to raise public awareness.
Employees with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County participated in National Dress in Blue Day by wearing blue on March 3. National Dress in Blue Day is held on the first Friday in March in communities and offices throughout the nation. Blue is the nationally recognized color for colon cancer.
The Colon Cancer Alliance first launched the program in 2009 to bring nationwide attention to colon cancer and celebrate the courage of those affected by this disease.
According to the Colon Cancer Alliance, “every year, more than 140,000 people are diagnosed with this highly preventable disease.” It’s a scary statistic and one of the reasons why the Florida Department of Health in Lake County has joined the fight with the Colon Cancer Alliance against this disease, which can be prevented in many cases through screening but is still the second leading cause of overall cancer deaths in the United States.
“Prevention and early detection are the best tools we have to fight this disease. This why the Florida Department of Health in Lake County will continue educating our residents on the importance of screening” said Aaron Kissler, FDOH-Lake health officer.
For more information, visit https://www.ccalliance.org.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.