The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
First United Methodist Church, other local congregations and the city of Mount Dora are holding a community prayer event on Thursday, May 6, at noon at Donnelly Park. The event will feature prayers by local community leaders, the Mount Dora Pipe and Drum band and the Mount Dora High School JROTC Color Guard.
For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.