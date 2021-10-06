Young entrepreneurs at Tavares High School and Eustis High School will learn what it takes to turn their business ideas into reality, thanks to a new program called INCubatoredu.
“It’s kind of like ‘Shark Tank’ for students,” said Tavares High School teacher Nikki Sauerbrey, referring to the ABC TV show. “We go through a whole process of problem ideation where they’re coming up with problems that need to be solved, and then they go through the process of creating a solution for the problem. We go through finding the customer base, marketing the product, making a viable product, all the way through possibly starting a business.”
A national program that provides a specialized curriculum to hundreds of member schools in over a dozen states, INCubatoredu uses online instruction materials, provides consultation on how the classroom is designed, uses a framework of coaches and mentors, and provides professional development and resources for the year-long course.
The process includes developing a business plan and concludes with a final pitch to investors. Right now, Sauerbrey and her fellow teacher, Debbie Cyr from Eustis High School, are looking for volunteers from the community to serve as coaches, subject matter experts who teach a lesson, providing real-world context for a specific curricular area.
Mentors are also needed to offer students strategic guidance throughout the process, either face-to-face or online. In addition to entrepreneurs, students can benefit from hearing from attorneys, accountants, human resources directors and other professionals.
Sauerbrey, who teaches promotional enterprise, said they’re looking for “somebody that wants to work with the kids and is enthusiastic about their job and their skill set, and they’re willing to come in and share that knowledge with our kids.”
A 2018 graduate of Leesburg High School, Kevon Miller, 21, has volunteered to be a mentor. An entrepreneur, Miller developed EzTap (eztap.us), a digital networking and marketing company. He says he doesn’t meet a lot of young entrepreneurs, so he’d like to be able to help create a new generation of entrepreneurs in the local area. The biggest hurdle young people must overcome, he said, is developing the right mentality to be an entrepreneur.
“If you say you want to do it, I believe you can absolutely do it, no matter what the obstacles are,” he said. “When they see it can be done, I believe they’re able to execute it.”
Students in the program work in teams, splitting up responsibilities for research and development, legal issues, finance and accounting, and promotion and marketing.
A junior in Sauerbrey’s class, Rylei LaFond, 16, said she’s interested in starting her own business, but isn’t sure what direction she’d like to go. She believes the class will help her learn more about the entrepreneurial process and discover a direction she’d like to focus on.
LaFond enjoys the process of “knowing that you can do something for yourself and that you made it that far,” she said.
The team she’s on is looking at developing pillows for people with lower back pain. Last week, they gathered intelligence about their competitors. One team member, Andrew Atwood, 16, also a junior, would like to own his own business someday. He said he’s very interested in talking with people in the community about the team’s ideas.
“I like to talk to people,” he said. “So, that process of actually going outside of the school to talk to people about products or ideas or issues sounds really interesting.”
The teachers and students enjoy support from the people who created INCubatoredu program, said Cyr, who teaches entrepreneurship at Eustis High School.
“They bend over backwards to provide all kinds of resources for us and open channels all the way,” she said. “It’s comforting to know that.”
Prior to launching the program in Lake County, the teachers spent a year shadowing other schools in the state where INCubatoredu already exists, though the pandemic meant that had to be done virtually instead of in person.
The county plans to expand the program to other schools, including South Lake High School in Groveland, East Ridge High School in Clermont and Mount Dora High School, said Marta Ramirez, administrative coordinator with Lake County Schools College and Career Readiness.
To prepare their students, Sauerbrey and Cyr showed them videos of what students at other schools have accomplished, encouraging them to dream big with their ideas.
“Some of it’s kind of mind-blowing, some of the things that came from students,” Cyr said. “So, I showed my students to say you can do this, you guys are capable of this. I already cracked their minds a little bit because we talked about failure. In the mind of a student, failure is a bad thing. But when you’re doing entrepreneurship, you kind of want to get to that point because you want to figure out what went wrong, figure it out and try it again.”
For more information or to volunteer as a coach or mentor, email Sauerbrey at sauerbreyn@lake.k12.fl.us.