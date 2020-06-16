What does the word “home” mean to you? Florida Housing Finance Corporation is celebrating National Homeownership Month by showcasing the importance of home.
According to FHFC, while the structure of people’s homes may not have changed, its meaning has transitioned over the past few months. Home has become a place of comfort, safety, good health and family.
As the state’s housing finance agency that assists Floridians with their housing needs, FHFC understands that now, more than ever, access to a stable, quality home is necessary. To emphasize this message, Florida Housing is asking people to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #MyHomeIsMy.
A video was also filmed in honor of the agency’s 40th anniversary featuring Florida Housing employees across all departments sharing what the word home means to them. FHFC was created by the state legislature 40 years ago and is the state’s housing finance agency (HFA) that administers state and federal resources to help provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for the citizens of Florida.
“Florida Housing understands that the meaning of the word home has changed for many Floridians,” said FHFC executive director Trey Price. “As we continue to keep safe social distances, our homes have turned into more than just a place to return after a long day at work. At Florida Housing, our goal is to ensure every Floridian has an affordable place to call home.
We recognize that many individuals interested in renting or purchasing a home can no longer afford it due to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19. To those families, our message is this: we are here for you. The team at Florida Housing will be available to assist you whenever you are ready; we are all in this together.”
For more information, visit www.floridahousing.org.