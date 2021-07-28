The first Mount Dora City Council meeting in August has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The change was made so City Council members are able to attend the Police Department’s National Night Out event.
The National Night Out event will be held at the Epic Theatres parking lot, 2300 Spring Harbor Boulevard, Aug. 3, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Read more: https://natw.org/about.
The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17.