Attendees at the Aug. 4 National Night Out in Mount Dora didn’t let the rain dampen the fun, which included games and goodies. Held at the Mount Dora Epic Theatres parking lot, the event was part of an annual nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Officers, firemen and the business community from Tavares, Eustis, Mount Dora and Groveland, along with Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst, were on hand to chat with community members.
According to the organizer’s website, the event, held the first Tuesday every August, is intended to shine a spotlight on community police programs and “increase connections between those who serve and their neighborhoods.”
The event bumped the Mount Dora City Council meeting, and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17.