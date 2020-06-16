The next time you snack on almonds, add blueberries to your smoothie or eat pumpkin pie, thank a pollinator and the farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners who work hard to create and maintain their habitat.
Pollinators, such as honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies, birds, bats, flies and many others, play a critical role in crop production. Without pollinators, we wouldn’t have many crops.
During National Pollinator Week, June 22-28, the nation will celebrate these crucial pollinators. This year’s theme is “Pollinators, Plants, People and Planet.” Thirteen years ago, the U.S. Senate unanimously designated the third week in June as National Pollinator Week to increase awareness about the importance of pollinators and the challenges many face, including serious population declines and habitat losses, often due to land use changes and excessive or improper pesticide use. Nearly 200 species of pollinators are considered threatened or extinct.
The world of crop pollinators is a $20 billion a year industry. About 75 percent of crop plants are pollinated by billions of animals and insects every year. Many federal, state and local government agencies, non-government organizations and universities have launched extensive efforts to protect pollinators, especially honeybees and the monarch butterfly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) works closely with farmers, forest landowners and other private landowners to increase pollinator habitat in targeted areas nationwide.
Whether you are a large commodity producer, a small and diverse organic producer or even a suburban homeowner, you can have an important role in saving pollinators in Florida by doing the following:
Plant appropriate vegetation. Use conservation practices and create habitat that sustains and enhances pollinators on the farm, forest or the yard.
Use pesticides, herbicides and insecticides carefully on and off the farm, ranch and private forests. Keep your operation pollinator-friendly.
Protect flowering plants and potential pollinator nesting sites such as areas of undisturbed ground and native vegetation.
By taking action to diversify and beautify your operation or property, you could ensure that many fruits and vegetables are available and plentiful for future generations for years to come. For more information about pollinators and what you can do, contact your local USDA service center.