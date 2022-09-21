Now that we’re in peak hurricane season, doesn’t it just make sense that September is National Preparedness Month?
Coordinated by Ready.gov, this year’s preparedness theme is “A Lasting Legacy – The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”
“Atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season,” according to NOAA’s August update issued by the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
Named hurricanes and storms in the Atlantic region so far this season are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle and Earl, and tropical systems continue to pop up off the west coast of Africa and head our way. Just last week, for example, NOAA’s National Hurricane Center (https://www.nhc.noaa.gov) showed four storms in the Atlantic, from Hurricanes Danielle and Earl to two tropical disturbances, one of which had a 70% chance of cyclone formation.
It’s smart to plan ahead, especially when you can track these tropical storms as they chug across the Atlantic Ocean, alternately weakening, strengthening, changing course and spiraling out of control. Remember, 30 years ago last month, Category 5 Hurricane Andrew started as a seemingly a weak tropical wave with little signs of development, but quickly evolved into what is still one of the top five most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the United States, according to NOAA.
So, what should we do to prepare?
Visit Ready.gov, an official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to find resources and tips to help you make a plan. Things you’ll want to consider are how you want to receive emergency alerts and warnings, what your evacuation route would be, where your nearest shelter is and if your emergency preparedness kit is ready for action.
You can also visit the Lake County Emergency Management pages on the county website, at https://bit.ly/3qKGL0l, for local information and guidance.
In addition, FEMA has a mobile app available.
Visit https://bit.ly/3dkMWVP.