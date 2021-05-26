Chad Frazier, principal of Mount Dora Middle School, has been selected by the National Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals as the National Distinguished Principal for Florida. Frazier, an educator for 16 years, will be honored at a ceremony held in Washington, D.C.
The organization chooses one principal from each state.
Frazier began his career teaching science at Carver Middle School and served as department chair and athletic director. He was promoted to instructional dean at Leesburg Elementary before becoming assistant principal at Lost Lake Elementary and later at Eustis Heights Elementary. The next year, he was selected as Assistant Principal of the Year for Lake County and was one of three finalists for Assistant Principal of the Year for Florida. In 2016–2017, Frazier was appointed principal of Eustis Heights Elementary, where he served until July 2019, when he was appointed principal of Mount Dora Middle School.
Frazier was chosen by Lake County Schools to attend the “School Turnaround Leaders” program at Harvard University and has presented multiple times at Florida Association of School Administrators conferences.