The annual Mount Dora Arts Festival was started 48 years ago by a group of art loving citizens looking to share their artwork with people in the local community. Today, the event is run by Mount Dora Center for the Arts and features hundreds of fine artists from around the country.
MDCA’s executive director, Janet Gamache says, “The festival is now a nationally ranked, juried fine art show that draws visitors looking to see and purchase one-of-a-kind art directly from the artists. The wide variety and beautiful work seen at the event is consistently excellent, so people return to check out what’s new every year.”
Artists from as far away as Washington state will compete for more than $15,000 in cash prizes in 2D, 3D and Best in Show categories.
Gamache says, “We are excited to host such phenomenal talent this year! People will be amazed. Also, another great bonus is our collaboration with performing art organizations like the Central Florida Ballet and Mount Dora Capoeira, who will showcase their artistry in Donnelly Park during the weekend.”
Some tips to navigate: Avoid the downtown traffic and take the free round-trip shuttle located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Mount Dora. Kiwanis will be collecting a fee to park, but it’s worth the time you’ll save trying to find a parking space.
Although most artists take credit cards, Gamache advises to bring plenty of cash: “With so many people online at the same time, the pay apps often can’t secure the signal.”
Pets are also allowed but discouraged, since the crowds can make both dogs and some people uncomfortable, so leave them at home if possible.
Festival food, beer, wine and cocktails will be available at kiosks throughout the festival, and restaurants will be open for sit-down dining.
Proceeds from the event support MDCA’s art outreach program and provide scholarships to children for art education. The festival runs Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get more info at www.MountDoraArt.org or call 352-383-0880.