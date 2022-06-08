The No. 8-ranked University of Michigan Women’s Rowing team visited Lake County at the end of May on their way to the NCAA Division I National Championships.
“The facilities and hospitality available to us at the Clermont Boat House are top-notch,” said assistant coach Dan Harrison. “Our student-athletes are able to use the time we have here to focus on their preparation for the NCAA Championships, and our team really appreciated the opportunity to train on Lake Minneola. Thank you to all the staff and community members who helped us enjoy our time in Clermont.”
The team spent several days at the Clermont Boathouse to continue preparation in Florida weather for championships held May 27–29 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
“Having rowed for a Big Ten Conference school myself, I could not be more excited to have a power program like Michigan using our amazing Lake County facilities,” said Lake County Commissioner and Tourism Development Council Chairman Doug Shields. “I wish them luck as they continue their journey to Sarasota for the National Championships.”
Home to the local Lake County Rowing Association (LCRA), the Clermont Boathouse was designed by competitive rowers to be a premier location for the sport. The lake features a 2,000-meter Olympic-style buoyed racecourse that allows for eight rowing lanes and a first-class floating dock for launching. The University of Michigan joins Hobart and Williams College and Nereid Boat Club as teams taking advantage of the LCRA facilities this year.