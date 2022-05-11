Are some of the insects in your garden bugging your plants?
Learn about the pests and diseases that can affect your garden May 15, when the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is offering a free seminar, “Native Plants, Pests and Diseases” at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis.
The chapter says, “Native plants are often more resistant to pests and diseases, but they are not free of them. Learn about common pests and diseases of native plants and how to manage them. Even a few native plants in your garden can attract more birds, butterflies and pollinators. Join us and learn about common garden pests in your native plant garden and how to manage them without harsh chemicals that can harm our native birds, pollinators and beneficial insects.”
Guest speaker Jamie Daugherty is the UF/IFAS Lake County Residential Horticulture agent and contributes a monthly gardening column in the Triangle News Leader. She holds degrees in environmental biology, ecology and forestry.
The free program will start at 2 p.m. The Lake Beautyberry chapter meeting will follow the seminar, and all are welcome to attend both the program and meeting.
The mission of the Florida Native Plant Society is to promote the preservation, conservation, and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida.
For more program information, email Peggy Schochet at peggyscho@gmail.com. For Lake Beautyberry Chapter information, visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.