“Native Rhythms and Local Heritage,” a Friday Night Naturalist program at Trout Lake Nature Center, will take place July 16 at 6 p.m.
The program will feature the sounds of Native American flute playing, led by Pete Conde and friends from the Riverwind Flute Circle. Additionally, information will be presented about the history of Native Americans in Lake County and Florida.
Once an integral part of Native American culture, traditional flute playing was becoming a lost art until a revival of interest and appreciation in the late 20th century. Now, regional flute circles impart knowledge about the technical, spiritual and traditional aspects to musicians from a variety of backgrounds, according to Trout Lake Nature Center.
Conde and his wife, Val, both TLNC members and volunteers, moved to Central Florida from the Florida Keys in 2014, and became active with the Riverwind Flute Circle in Leesburg. Conde was a presenter at the 2020 Native Rhythms Virtual Conference and winner of the 2019 Native Rhythms flute player’s competition. He will perform at the 2021 Native Rhythms Festival in Melbourne in November.
This program will be held indoors, and masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. The Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis. Friday Night Naturalist programs are held monthly on the third Friday. These programs are free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com/events, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.