Several nature-oriented outings are scheduled at area parks in the coming days. Here’s a sampling of the outdoor activities.
A free native plant hike at Ellis Acres in Paisley, will give participants a chance to learn about native and nonnative plants at this former dairy from staff members, who will share information on the plant restoration process at the site. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ellis Acres Reserve, 25302 County Road 42 in Paisley.
For more information, call or email Wendy Poag at 352-516-7456 or
Interested in helping with a quarterly bird and butterfly survey? Volunteers are welcome to help Lake May Reserve staff with a Sept. 18 survey of the diverse species that inhabit Lake County’s conservation lands. Experience is preferred but not required, though attendees must have their own binoculars. Meet at the park, located at 36300 County Road 44A, Eustis, at 7:30 a.m. Another survey will take place Nov. 6, as well. Call or email Gallus Quigley at 352-253-4950 or parksandtrails@lakecountyfl.gov.
An evening exploration hike with PEAR Park staff is planned Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Meet at the PEAR Park Gateway, located at 26701 U.S. Highway 27, Leesburg, for the free hike. For details, call or email Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
PEAR Park is the site of another free and focused hike, this time a river trail walk that will explore the native flora and fauna along the river. Meet at PEAR Park WCA, 4800 University Avenue, Leesburg, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. Contact Wendy Poag at 352-516-7456 wpoag@lakecountyfl.gov for more information.
Lake County lists a variety of events and activities on its calendar at www.lakecountyfl.gov/calendar.