At the 120th annual GeorgeFest, the City of Eustis is proud to announce a partnership with Duke Energy and through the alliance showcase programs and organizations that reflect a commitment to climate resiliency – specifically, environmental projects supporting land conservation, clean water and biodiversity of plant and animal species.
Feb. 26 at the Duke Energy tent, Avian Reconditioning Center will feature several live raptors for people to meet. You will be able to learn “What is a raptor? Why are they important?” and more.
Clean Up Eustis will be on hand to let you know what they are doing to rejuvenate the lakeshore of Lake Eustis, little by little and armed with buckets and elbow grease. With a can-do attitude they are making our community sparkle.
Heather O’Malley, an underwater photographer who specializes in manatees will share her charming captures of manatees through her photography and art work and distribute literature from Save the Manatee Club.
Trout Lake Nature Center will also be represented, sharing the belief that “Nature is for ALL.” The Eustis-based center has become a thriving and vital place dedicated to environmental education and conservation.
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society will also have volunteers on hand, guiding visitors in how to plant a native wildflower garden. This will support native animals, including butterflies, native bees, birds and wildlife. This garden will be at the Eustis Historical Museum at 536 N. Bay Street in Eustis.
Chat with representatives from Oklawaha Valley Audubon, who along with Florida and National Audubon, strive to see a world in which people and wildlife thrive. They do this by protecting birds and wildlife.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation will in attendance at GeorgeFest, with an alligator research scientist and a bear biologist. They will share what a day in the life of a biologist is. They also will bring a surprise friend with them, so be sure to stop by and say Hi.
Schedule for Feb. 26 under the Duke Energy tent:
10–noon: Clean Up Eustis
10–4 p.m.: FWC-Florida Wildlife Commission alligator and bear biologist
Noon–3 p.m.: Avian Reconditioning Center (gazebo by Lake Eustis)
Noon–2 p.m.: Lake Beautyberry Chapter and Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society
2–4 p.m.: Trout Lake Nature Center and Heather O’Malley, artist and photographer
Visit https://eustisgeorgefest.org.