Interested in learning about Lake Apopka and its history? July 17, join the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for the program “Lake Apopka North Shore: Ecotourism, Wildlife, Wildflowers and Water Restoration.”
Jim Peterson, field program supervisor with Saint John’s Water Management District, will discuss conservation and restoration of the lake.
One of the largest lakes in Florida, Lake Apopka has a checkered past, thanks to farming practices that led to severe pollution issues. At one time, the state Legislature called Lake Apopka the largest polluted lake in Florida, according to Lake Beautyberry. In 1985, the legislature tasked SJRWMD with improving the lake.
“The Lake Apopka North Shore is a true diamond in the rough,” the chapter said in a news release. “The restoration of former muck farms has not only transformed this area into a haven for wildlife but a unique environmental sanctuary for the bird watching, wildlife photographers and nature lovers of all ages. There are at least 367 different species of birds that find refuge around the lake.”
The free one-hour program will begin at 2 p.m. at Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. County Road 44, Eustis. For more information, email peggyscho@gmail.com or visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.