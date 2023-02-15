This year, taxpayers have a few extra days to send in their 2022 tax returns, with filing due by April 18.
“People have three extra days to file this year due to the calendar,” the Internal Revenue Service says.
If you appreciate the extra days but would like help filing your tax forms, the AARP Foundation can help. It operates the free Tax-Aide program, offered in coordination with the IRS, at several locations in Lake County.
Tax-Aide provides in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance.
Beginning Feb. 1, free income tax preparation and e-filing are offered at five local sites. All locations require appointments.
• Leesburg Library, Monday–Thursday, 9:15 a.m.–1:15 p.m. Call 352-717-4125.
• Clermont Recreation Center, Monday–Wednesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Call 352-717-4242.
• Tavares Public Library, Friday–Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–1:15 p.m. Call 352-717-4125.
• Eustis Memorial Library, Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Call 352-800-6914.
• Hawthorne Marina, Monday–Wednesday, 8 a.m.–noon. Call 352-360-6219.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers nationwide since that time.