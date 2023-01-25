To help taxpayers file their tax forms, the AARP Foundation operates the Tax-Aide program at several locations in Lake County.
Tax-Aide offers taxpayers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance.
Beginning Feb. 1, free income tax preparation and e-filing will be offered at the following sites. All sites require appointments.
• Leesburg Library, Monday–Thursday, 9:15 a.m.–1:15 p.m. Call 352-717-4125.
• Clermont Recreation Center, Monday–Wednesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Call 352-717-4242.
• Tavares Public Library, Friday–Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–1:15 p.m. Call 352-717-4125.
• Eustis Memorial Library, Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Call 352-800-6194.
• Hawthorne Marina, Monday–Wednesday, 8 a.m.–noon. Call 352-360-6219.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers nationwide since that time.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.