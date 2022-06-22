 June 5, at the Cauley Lott Park in Mount Dora, community members Shaka Dlamini and Eric Brent put together a free event to promote positivity and growth within their community. It was also to celebrate the Lake County homecoming weekend with a couple of friendly basketball games, among older players and current high school athletes. The high school alumni group participating consisted of kids from Mount Dora, Eustis, Clermont and Leesburg.

Recommended for you