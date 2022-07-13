Information provided by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management
Would you like your neighborhood to be designated as “disaster ready?”
A Lake County Office of Emergency Management program guides residents through nine simple steps for carrying out a disciplined community response. During times of disaster, and before the arrival of first responders, participants work together to ensure all neighbors are accounted for, and help is afforded to those with special needs or require minor first-aid attention.
Two key elements of the program to be completed by the neighborhood group include (1) mapping the neighborhood and (2) making a contact list. This information can be submitted to Lake County Office of Emergency Management for review and upon successful completion, the community will be designated as “disaster ready.”
For more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 352-343-9420.