Starting July 16, dialing 988 from any phone will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“I am so excited to see the introduction of 988,” said Elaine Sephton, founder and CEO of the Lake County-based Rest & Renew Foundation. “If someone is having a heart attack, imagine trying to recall a 1-800 number? No, you simply dial 911.”
As the new 988 number becomes available across the nation, “the current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis,” according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“This is one step forward to end the stigma and change the conversation,” Sephton said. “However, we can’t stop there. We also need to be looking at the whole mental health system and the access to available resources.
Remember, everyone has bad days. However, if you are feeling so sad that it affects the way you live for over two weeks, go visit your doctor, speak to someone you trust. Get help.”
Citing the CDC, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline said suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people, and, pre-COVID-19 pandemic, was the 10th leading cause of death in the country: “Every year in the U.S., more people die by suicide than in car accidents, and more suicide deaths occur than homicide and AIDS deaths combined.”
More than 20 million callers in distress have called the hotline since it became available in 2005, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Sephton, who established her foundation earlier this year to eventually provide a ranch in Lake County where people can receive care in a residential psychiatric location, said, “We need to talk about mental illness like we do physical illness. If you have a mental illness, more often than not, it’s really a sick brain. Let’s talk about brain health, instead of mental health.”
For more information, visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/current-events/the-lifeline-and-988.
Suicide is preventable. Many resources are available for those in crisis, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Also, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org and text by typing the word TALK to 741741.