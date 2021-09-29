Oct. 25, Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., will assume leadership for AdventHealth in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties. She will report to Randy Haffner, president/CEO for the Central Florida Division.
Gregory will oversee the strategic direction, development and execution of key strategies that support the total network of care and will help build influential relationships with key constituents, community partners and consumers in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties.
AdventHealth operates six hospitals in the three counties, with a seventh hospital under construction in Palm Coast. Nearly 8,000 AdventHealth team members work in this tri-county area.
Most recently, Gregory served as the group chief executive officer for Detroit Medical Center, which is part of Tenet Health. Previously, she served as market CEO and CEO for Saint Francis Hospital – Memphis. Gregory worked with Tenet for over 17 years in a variety of senior leadership roles, including chief nursing officer, chief operating officer and CEO for Placentia-Linda Hospital in Southern California. She is a recipient of three Tenet Circle of Excellence Awards, recognizing her leadership in operational excellence.
Gregory earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus in Savannah, Georgia. In 2011, she completed her doctorate in global leadership from Lynn University in Boca Raton.
In 2020, she was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the nation’s Top 25 Minority Leaders in Healthcare and named one of 70 African American leaders in health care to know by Becker’s Hospital Review.