The Water Gypsy Coffee Shop – named after Lake County’s water-focused community – celebrated its grand opening recently in Downtown Leesburg.
“The Caramel Macchiato is our most popular coffee drink,” agreed both Maria Stefanovic and Sarah Tremblay, co-owners whose familiar faces are well known from the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The coffee shop also serves smoothies, and offers salads and sandwiches through a local caterer, Gourmet Today.
Sweetwater Organic Coffee is available for sale by the one pound bag, as are specialty items from local businesses such as The Pickled Princess’ Apple Butter by the jar. Located at 201 W. Main Street, the coffee shop has a Facebook page they use actively with lunch orders done through Messenger.