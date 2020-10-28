New College of Florida has awarded a Skestos Scholarship to Eustis resident Abigail Fussell, a 2020 graduate of Tavares High School.
The Skestos Scholars Leadership Program, developed in 2019 by donors George and Tina Skestos, is designed for students who demonstrate leadership development and interest in high school. Up to 10 students receive scholarships totaling up to $25,000 over four years. Founded in 1960 in Sarasota, New College of Florida was ranked the No. 6 public liberal arts college in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.