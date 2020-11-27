The Town of Astatula recently had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open its new community center. U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, Lake County Commissioner Wendy Breeden and County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione were in attendance at the event.
The 5,000 square-foot, $1.5 million center has three meeting rooms, a warming kitchen and both indoor and outdoor restrooms. The building, which was part funded by a government grant, began construction in January and was completed in early October.
The building is located at 13251 Park Ave., adjacent to Joe Swaffar Park, which has basketball and tennis courts as well as a children’s playground and ball field.
The center has already been used as the polling station for the 2020 general election and most recently for a baby shower attended by over 70 people. Other events are already scheduled, and the center is ideal for weddings celebrations, birthday parties and corporate events.
Santa is coming to visit the community center on Friday, Dec. 4. A 17-foot Christmas tree will be lit, and children and families will have the opportunity to have their photos taken with Santa, 6–8 p.m. The town will also show a Christmas movie, and light refreshments will be provided.
Because of COVID-19, the grand opening celebration that was planned was postponed to a later date and the ribbon cutting was attended by a limited number of people involved in the design and construction, as well as civic dignitaries.
The event was catered by Paola Santagati of Italia Cuisine Co., which focused on making what they prepared COVID safe and friendly.
For more information and to rent the center for your next event, call Jane at the Town of Astatula, 352-742-1100, option 1.