Effective this week, the new hours of operations for the Florida Department of Health in Lake County COVID-19 testing sites will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
• DOH-Lake Umatilla WIC: 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla
• DOH-Lake Clermont WIC: 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont
• DOH-Lake Leesburg WIC: 1904 Griffin Road, Leesburg
No testing criteria is required, and 500 tests will be available weekly on a first-come, first-served basis for residents and non-residents, including children. Questions? Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830 daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.