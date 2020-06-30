New hours of operations for the Florida Department of Health in Lake County COVID-19 testing sites will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis for residents and non-residents, including children. No testing criteria is required.
The schedule for testing sites will be:
• Real Life Christian Church, 1501 Steve’s Road, Clermont (through July 2, July 6 and ongoing until further notice)
• Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 US Highway 441, Leesburg (July 1–2, July 6 and ongoing until further notice)
Dates and times are subject to change. Questions? Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830 daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call (866) 779-6121.