Dr. Heather Bigard, president of Lake Sumter State College, recently announced changes and plans for the school in response to needs of the community today and in the future.
“I heard that this community values the college and the quality of education we provide. I have heard that we still need to expand our program offerings, locations and course selection,” she said, adding that employers have told her they want more LSSC graduates. “Our community wants to partner more with LSSC to help us all grow together.”
The school is working on a Bachelor of Science degree program in Sports Leadership and Wellness. They are also exploring new programs in construction management, teacher education, cyber security, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, animation and solar energy.
LSSC is also expanding its partnership with Lake County Schools, including starting a new Criminal Justice Academy at Mount Dora High School.
In addition to new academic programs, Brigard said they hope to soon add new sports, such as track and golf, to their current lineup of baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball and cross country.
The majority of students are pursuing an Associate of Arts degree, with plans to transfer to university partner University of Central Florida or another university to complete a bachelor’s degree.
Just over a quarter of students are enrolled in the Associate of Arts program, which is known as the workforce program.
There is a strong demand for STEM-related university transfer programs, but the college’s commercial driver’s license program and line worker boot camp certificates are in high demand.
“We also now have two bachelor degree programs. One is in strategic leadership, with tracks in human resources, healthcare administration, criminal justice, and project management. The other one is a BS in nursing,” Bigard said.
The student body consists of 74% ages 18-24 (the traditional college age), which is high for a community college, 60% female and 40% male, students who work at least one job, and 13% who are high school students earning college credits at no cost.
“We are committed to providing them with the opportunity to pursue their educational goals and join Florida’s dynamic workforce,” Brigard said.
“When I was named president, I was asked what my vision was for the college. Honestly, before and throughout the pandemic, we were focused on managing the rapid shift to the online marketplace and planning for the national enrollment decline due to declining high school graduates,” she said. “However, we are very fortunate in Central Florida; our economy and the labor market are strong. We are now focused on enrolling students and connecting them to their career pathway.”
LSSC has campuses in Leesburg, Clermont and Sumterville. For more information on the college and its offerings, call 352-787-3747 or visit https://www.lssc.edu.