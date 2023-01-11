Interested in exploring a small but entertaining nature area and helping with a research project? This month, the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension in Tavares is offering three educational tours of its Discovery Garden, located next to the extension office.
Docent tours in the garden will be led by a trained Master Gardener Volunteer and last about 1.5 to 2 hours, for a full garden tour.
Educational signage tours and audio tours are self-paced and likely will last 1 to 2 hours each.
The study is intended to look at the educational effectiveness of the tour, and participation, which involves completing surveys, is voluntary.
“With these new tours, we are conducting a research study that participants are encouraged to take part in,” said Jamie Daugherty, residential horticulture agent.
There is no compensation for participation, and personal information that’s collected will be kept confidential, according to Daugherty.
In addition to a pre-tour survey, “Participants will receive a six-month and one-year post-survey. Participants are randomly assigned a tour on the day they attend,” she said.
Tours will be offered 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Jan. 18, Jan. 26 and Jan. 31.
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension is located at 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares. For more information, call Daugherty at 352-343-4101, ext. 2722, or email jdaugherty@ufl.edu.