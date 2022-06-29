Christine Halloran has been named Eustis’ city clerk, following the retirement of Mary Montez, who worked for the city for 10 years. Montez plans on spending time with family and traveling, as well as gardening and volunteering her time with local organizations.
Halloran is a certified municipal clerk and is in the process of completing her master municipal clerk designation by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
She was previously the five-term elected town clerk for Easton, Connecticut, where she served over eight years. Halloran earned her master’s degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree at Georgetown University. She enjoys community service, fishing, camping, traveling and spending time with her family.
Christine and her husband Rich have three children, one who is planning to attend Eustis High School, one beginning at the University of Miami in the fall and one who completed her freshman year at Loyola University in Chicago.