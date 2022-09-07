Hawk moths are known for being some of the largest night fliers in the insect world. With wingspans of more than four inches, many species are big enough to comfortably fill the palm of your hand. Thanks to the work of a small team of researchers at the Florida Museum of Natural History, three new species from The Bahamas are breaking records at the opposite end of the size spectrum. At about the length of a vitamin pill, they are among the smallest discovered.
Hawk moths are a diverse group of insects, with some 1,700 species worldwide.
The study that led to the discovery of the new Caribbean species began when Deborah Matthews, a biological scientist at the museum’s McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, and Florida Museum lepidoptera curator Jacqueline Miller were going through the museum’s hawk moth collection to identify Bahamas specimens and sort survey material island by island.
Before their identification as a new species, these specimens, now known as Cautethia gossi, Cautethia simoni and Cautethia geraceorum, were lumped together as morphospecies, a group of organisms that all look similar.
The identification of these three new species will likely lead to more going forward.
According to Miller and Matthews, there are approximately 1,000 morphospecies of moths identified in The Bahamas. About 71% of those have been previously named, meaning the identity of the remaining 29% is still ambiguous.