Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and Bank of America are joining forces for a new home build in Mount Dora. The new home construction is made possible in part by a $10,000 grant from Bank of America and stems from a shared vision that providing access to affordable housing advances economic mobility and enriches the community.
Last week, Habitat Lake-Sumter hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the site, 602 E. Jackson Avenue, with key community stakeholders present.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has been serving individuals in Lake and Sumter counties since 1989. As an affiliate of Habitat International, it empowers local families to achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and is united by a shared vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.