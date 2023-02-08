Starting Feb. 1, 2023, Lake County’s Solid Waste department is enforcing two new regulations related to yard and mattress waste.
These regulations apply to drop-off locations in Astor, Clermont, Lady Lake, Paisley and Pine Lakes. Proof of Lake County residency is required to use the centers.
Yard waste now is limited to 4 cubic yards per day, and no stumps, logs or fence posts are accepted. Materials must be no longer than 4 feet in length and no more than 6 inches in diameter.
Loads outside of these specifications can still be taken to the county’s Central Landfill Facility, located at 13130 County Landfill Road in Tavares, and will incur a fee, according to the county’s news release.
In addition, no type of mattress, mattress liner or box spring will be accepted at the drop-off facilities. The items will continue to be accepted at the county’s Central Landfill Facility in Tavares, however.
Residents can also call their garbage hauler to schedule curbside collection of these items. When picked up at the curb, yard waste and furniture is limited to 3 cubic yards per week.
For more information, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/trash-recycling.