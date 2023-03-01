LEESBURG, Fla. – Lake-Sumter State College is expanding its presence in Lake and Sumter counties with a new location in South Lake County’s rapidly growing Four Corners area.
Four Corners is the southernmost portion of the county that seamlessly intersects with Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.
This new location, LSSC at Cagan Crossings, will be located at the Town Center at Cagan Crossings. The district board of trustees approved a seven-year lease agreement for a 4,800 square feet facility.
“This is a significant milestone in our college’s history, and we are excited to expand into Four Corners to expand access to post-secondary education and increase economic mobility for those living in this area,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, LSSC president. “This new location will support students throughout their educational journey with intentional enrollment planning, career coaching and academic support services.”
General education courses for the Associate of Arts (AA) degree will be offered at the new location. In addition, a collaboration area will provide a dedicated a study space for students to complete coursework.
The demographics of this area indicate a strong potential for growth. Nearly 70% of the population has a high school or less education, and 25% are young adults.
“We embrace our access mission as a community college and look forward to working with students in Four Corners as they pursue their educational goals and advance in Florida’s dynamic workforce,” said Bigard. “While the data shows that the income and degree attainment of this area are low compared to neighboring areas, the opportunity to start a new career or for career advancement can be achieved with a degree or workforce credential from Lake-Sumter State College.”
In addition, several planned developments, including Wellness Way, will rapidly increase the population in this part of the County over the next five to 10 years.
“I am very excited about this LSSC expansion,” says Sean M. Parks, chairman, Lake County Board of County Commissioners and District 2 commissioner. “As Lake County navigates through the challenges of rapid growth to create and maintain a unique sense of place, it’s important to keep up with the advanced education opportunities and career needs of our current and future residents. With its proximity to Wellness Way, LSSC’s expansion to Four Corners helps the people and economy of our local community on a national stage.”
Classes in LSSC at Cagan Crossings will be offered starting in fall 2023. Admissions events for prospective students will be held in Four Corners over the next six months.