As the first step in a new partnership to expand the STEM education pipeline from K-12 to college degrees in Lake County, Lake-Sumter State College’s district board of trustees recently approved a ground lease agreement with Pinecrest Lakes Academy, which is located in Clermont. STEM coursework involves the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Pinecrest Lakes Academy to expand the availability of a STEM-focused education within Lake County,” said college president Dr. Stan Sidor. “Pinecrest Lakes has a successful history of providing innovative and rigorous education by fostering family and community support systems to serve underrepresented and underserved communities. Together, we will create pathways for secondary students to work toward credentials and college credit that will accelerate their degree completion and improve the health and wealth of our local economy.”
As the partnership develops, Pinecrest Lakes plans to open Pinecrest Lakes Academy Middle/High School, a tuition-free public charter school, on LSSC’s South Lake campus in Clermont.
“The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to put students on the path toward success by connecting them with higher education and building a pipeline for students to receive a STEM-focused education and enter the workforce prepared,” said Carlos Alvarez, Pinecrest board chair.
Pinecrest Lakes students will earn college credit through dual enrollment while also pursuing their middle and high school courses.