Aug. 3, the Waterman campus of AdventHealth opened a lung nodule clinic, a first-of-its-kind offering in Lake County.
About 67% of lung cancer diagnoses in Lake County currently are made at a late stage of the disease’s development, according to pulmonologist J. Ryan Schroeder, M.D., who said because time is of the essence when treating lung cancer, people need to be screened and diagnosed as soon as possible.
Before the Tavares clinic opened, Lake County residents had to trek to downtown Orlando for diagnostic testing, said Schroeder, who with Alaa Iskandar, M.D., leads the Waterman clinic.
He added, “What we found here in Lake County, and what is a microcosm of what’s happening elsewhere” is that the whole process – from initial identification of a lung nodule, to meeting with a primary care doctor, receiving a referral to a pulmonary physician, making an appointment and finally getting information and beginning a treatment plan – can take weeks to even months.
“This lung nodule clinic was designed to expedite that,” Schroeder said. “In the setting of potential lung cancer, time does matter.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the U.S.
• Each year, about 218,500 people in the U.S. are told they have lung cancer, and about 142,000 people die from this disease.
• Most people with lung cancer don’t have symptoms until the cancer is advanced.
• Early detection of high-risk lung cancer can reduce a person’s chance of death by up to 20%, according to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
At the new clinic, Schroeder is looking forward to shifting lung cancer detection from late to early stages. His goal is to decrease that 67% mentioned earlier, “so the vast majority of patients we do find – we can cure them of lung cancer, if we can catch them soon enough.”
For more information, visit AdventHealth’s LungHealthProgram.com or call 352-508-8815.
If you are a smoker and would rather not be, Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and resources to help you quit. The program is administered through the FDOH Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida. Visit https://tobaccofreeflorida.com.