The Medicare Resource Center recently opened in Downtown Leesburg to educate and help serve the community. The independent insurance agency looks forward to assisting with local Medicare, as well as life and health insurance needs.
“Being a Registered Nurse with over 15 years of experience working in skilled nursing homes in case management, I understand an individual’s insurance and healthcare needs,” shared Patricia Saint Louis, R.N., agency owner. “We offer life insurance for all ages, Medicare plans, and enrollment assistance, including on and off Marketplace health insurances. Medicare can be complicated and confusing with all the options and we help you understand it. Insurance and health is so important to help protect loved ones.”
Patricia is offering complimentary seminars in the weeks ahead to help take the confusion out of Medicare, life and health insurance. To participate in the FREE seminar, call the Medicare Resource Center at 352-260-0202 or visit www.lifeandmed.com. The Medicare Resource Center is located at 216 N. 3rd St., Suite B, Leesburg, FL 34748.