June 29, the Town of Lady Lake celebrated one of its own with a ribbon cutting of Snooky Park, a nature preserve named for U.S. Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class Atticus “Snooky” Blanton, who was lost on the USS Arizona in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
The new park is a natural preserve with a 2,000-foot walking trail that meanders around a canopy of cedar, live oaks, water oaks and palm trees. It features amenities such as picnic shelters, water fountains and restrooms.
Blanton was born on Dec. 20, 1920, in Fort Myers and grew up in Lady Lake. At age 18, during the Great Depression, he found himself without job experience and decided to join the U.S. Navy. In 1940, he enlisted, and his early letters home talked about his good fortune in being assigned to the USS Arizona, which was docked in California.
“Snooky” then told his family that his ship was sailing to Pearl Harbor. What he did not know was that on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan would order an attack on the Navy base and ships at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The USS Arizona was struck by eight armor-piercing bombs. It is thought that most of the Arizona’s crew members died instantly during the explosion. More than 1,100 sailors and Marines were lost, along with the ship.
Snooky’s 16-year-old sister, Patricia, was in the Lady Lake Methodist Church that life-altering Sunday completing plans for the annual Christmas program. She was interrupted by the devastating news of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Ten days later, Snooky’s mother, Annie Lottie Blanton, received the telegram from the War Department: “Your son Atticus Lee Blanton is missing in action.” A month later, a second telegram arrived, which read the same as the first, but continued with “and presumed dead.”
Snooky Park is located at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake.