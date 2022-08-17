St. Philip Lutheran Church in Mount Dora recently welcomed Rev. Trixie Richter as its new pastor and a new community member to the Mount Dora area.
Richter is a second career pastor who spent many years serving the church in professional laity roles as youth minister and most recently congregational life director, according to the church.
“She brings with her a deep faith, a good sense of humor and a desire to serve in the congregation and community,” the church said in a news release. “Pastor Trixie comes to us via Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. She and her husband, Adrian, have settled in the Umatilla area and are falling in love with the community and surroundings.”
This year, the church is celebrating 57 years of faithfulness, including during the challenges during COVID.
“We met the challenges of new ways of gathering and online worshipping by utilizing the temporary distance protocols to renovate the sanctuary,” the church said.
Pastor Trixie and the community of St. Philip welcome all to the church to meet the new pastor after Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship for coffee, goodies and conversation in the St. Philip Family Life Center, following the service.
For more information, call 352-383-5402.