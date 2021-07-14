“People and Nature,” a temporary art exhibit, is now on display at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis.
The photography exhibit includes images of people in both local and far-flung locales. All of the works are by members of the InFocus Photo Club, who regularly provide photographic images and services to TLNC.
The exhibit will be on display through September in the main room of the Education Building during regular hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis. General admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is donation-based and funds raised are used to fund programs, new exhibits and staff costs.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.