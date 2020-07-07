Dominique Ward, assistant principal at Lake Hills School, has been named principal at Rimes Early Learning and Literacy Center. She replaces Gregg Dudley, who was recently names principal of The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
Ward began her education career 17 years ago in Columbia County teaching in special education and general education settings. She then served various schools as staffing specialist with Columbia County’s Exceptional Student Education Department. She transitioned into an administrative role.
After serving seven years as an assistant principal, including the last two years as assistant principal at Lake Hills, she is looking forward to building relationships with students, faculty and the community, and welcomes input from all stakeholders.