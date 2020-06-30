After serving three years as principal at Rimes Early Learning and Literacy Center in Leesburg, Gregg Dudley has been named principal of The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake for the 2020-2021 school year. He replaces Principal Dave Bordenkircher, who is retiring.
Dudley is entering his 29th year as a public school educator in the state of Florida. He started his career in 1992 as an American history teacher at Lake Weir Middle School in Marion County. Since then, he served as a dean of students, an athletic director, a summer enrichment director, an assistant principal and a principal in various school settings.
A new principal for Rimes will be named soon.