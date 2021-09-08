St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Lemon and Mary Streets in Eustis, is happy to announce the arrival of their new rector, Fr. Matthew Perreault. He and his wife, Linzie, have just moved to the area from Calgary, Canada and are anxious to become integrated into the community. Fr. Matthew will be celebrating his first service at St. Thomas on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
For the rest of September, he will be celebrating two Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a coffee hour in between. Healing Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. He will also conduct Morning Prayer at 9:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday. All are welcome.
A special “Celebration of New Ministry’’ will be conducted by Bishop Gregory O. Brewer on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 6:00 pm in the Sanctuary. All are invited to share this special service.
For more information, contact the church office at office@stthomaseustis.com or 352-357-4358.