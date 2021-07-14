WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the application date for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. It will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 and anticipates making award decisions by September.
This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach the smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans. The Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority and will continue to take steps to ensure equitable distribution of relief.
“This program is designed to empower a hyperlocal approach through a national network of community navigators who are on the ground truly connecting, empathizing, and tailoring solutions for our small businesses during critical recovery,” said Mark Madrid, the SBA associate administrator for the Office for Entrepreneurial Development.
“Inclusion and access continue to be among the most important priorities for aiding small business through recovery. Our underrepresented, women and Native American businesses need our support now to grow and strengthen our economy,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield. “Community Navigators is about connecting and rebuilding community to ensure more American small businesses survive and thrive.” Cofield is the SBA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership.
The grant awards will range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period. Applicants have until July 23 to submit applications at grants.gov, Funding Opportunity Number CNP-2021-01. Performance periods are projected to commence in September 2021. Those eligible to apply must meet and demonstrate abilities to support requirements of this funding opportunity.
For more information, visit www.sba.gov/navigators.