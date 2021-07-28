In January of 2021, a new healthcare provider opened shop in Umatilla. Colleen Wallace, MSN, NP-C, has a background in emergency care for Or-lando Health, UF Health and Advent Health.
Colleen also has worked for Compassionate Care Hospice and has enjoyed her roles in both emergency care and hospice as a Registered Nurse, Charge Nurse, Clinical Assistant Nurse Manager, Director of Nursing and Clinical Liaison. Colleen and her husband Ken were thrilled to have an opportunity to provide much needed care to the Umatilla and surrounding area residents.
Colleen was educated at Keiser University for her ASN, graduated from South University with her BSN, then Florida Southern College for her Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Practitioner Program with a certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. In the fall 2021, Colleen will begin her Doctorate of Nurse Practitioner Program at Flor-ida Southern College who has chosen to spotlight her due to her success and commitment in the community. The team at Wallace Health feel it is so important to be a partner in your well-being not only your health and mention that health is not just about disease process but prevention, promotion, education and at any age you can become your best, healthiest version of yourself. Wallace Health is not only a primary care provider but also offers walk-in care for minor acute issues without having to go to the emergency room like strep throat, ear infections and sinusitis to name a few.
Colleen has a passion for natural alternatives to better health and is a certified BioTE provider. BioTE is hormone optimization and can address health issues such as low energy, weight gain, menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, mood, and low libido. Biote also has a complimentary supplement line for better sleep, mood, thyroid, heart, and others. In addition, Wallace Health has partnered with Arbonne for natural option to personal care, skin care, make up and fitness products. In addition to hormone optimization, Colleen is a member of the Cellular Medicine Association, also known as, CMA. CMA has trained and certified Colleen to perform the following procedures; Vampire facial, facelift, breast lift, O-Shot, P-Shot, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Hair replacement & PRP Joint Injections for rejuvenation in many areas of the body.
Also, a member and trained by The American Academy of Facial Aesthetics, Colleen offers Botox, Dermal Filler, Microneedling, Polydioxanone (PDO) Thread Lift which is a non-surgical face lift. Colleen stated, “my goal is to offer state-of-the-art-services in Lake County and optimize the health of the people in my community.” Colleen says she is fortunate enough to not only partner with her husband Ken but also work side-by-side with her son Anthony who runs the office for Wallace Health. Anthony has ex-tensive management, marketing and human resource experience and has been a perfect addition to the team. Ken and Colleen have been married since 2003, have lived in Umatilla since 2004 and certainly call Umatilla home. Before opening Wallace Health, Ken and Colleen have been running another small business in Umatilla, which they still operate today providing products to the Cable TV Industry. Four of the Wallace’s 6 sons graduated from Umatilla High School and still live in the area today.